 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

New McLean County Sheriff's Office K-9 completes training

  • 0
112221-blm-loc1k9

Pictured are Deputy Burns and K-9 Kano with the McLean County Sheriff's Office.

MCLEAN COUNTY — A McLean County sheriff's deputy has a new partner.

2 robbed on Constitution Trail in Normal

The sheriff's office announced on Facebook Saturday that K-9 Kano has finished his initial training and is paired with Deputy Burns. They will be working the patrol division.

112221-blm-loc-2k9

Pictured is K-9 Kano with the McLean County Sheriff's Office.

The Facebook post said Kano is a 2.5-year-old German shepherd/Belgian malinois mix.

"He's got a great personality and is excited to begin his career as a patrol and drug detection dog," the post read.

2 from Normal burglarized in 9 communities, police say

Burns previously worked with K-9 Rico, who served from 2015 to 2020 and died after fighting a kidney disease earlier this month.

"Explore with Lenore" columnist Lenore Sobota talks with people on the trail about what they are thankful for and expresses thanks of her own.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bell ringer gives back after help from Salvation Army

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News