New McLean County Sheriff's Office K-9 completes training

MCLEAN COUNTY — A McLean County sheriff's deputy has a new partner.
The sheriff's office announced on Facebook Saturday that K-9 Kano has finished his initial training and is paired with Deputy Burns. They will be working the patrol division.
The Facebook post said Kano is a 2.5-year-old German shepherd/Belgian malinois mix.
"He's got a great personality and is excited to begin his career as a patrol and drug detection dog," the post read.
Burns previously worked with K-9 Rico, who served from 2015 to 2020 and died after fighting a kidney disease earlier this month.
