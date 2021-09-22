New lane changes, sidewalk closings on Towanda Avenue

NORMAL — Starting Thursday, there will be changes to traffic control and lane closures for the Towanda Avenue Bridge Project throughout the day, weather permitting.

• Northbound traffic on Towanda Avenue between Von Maur Drive and Vernon Avenue will be moved from the outside northbound land to the inside northbound lane.

• The sidewalk on the west side of Towanda Avenue between Von Maur Drive and Vernon Avenue will be reopened while the sidewalk on the east side of Towanda Avenue between Von Maur Drive and Vernon Avenue will be closed.

• There will be a lane reduction for westbound Vernon Avenue near the Vernon/Towanda intersection.

• Towanda Avenue between Von Maur Drive and Vernon Avenue will be reopened to southbound traffic at the end of the day Thursday.

These changes in traffic control are required for the next stage of the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the area.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309) 820-3352.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.