 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New images of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jelani Day updated clothings

Bloomington police have provided an updated description of the clothing Jelani Day may have been wearing when he went missing on Aug. 24.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police released new video stills and a new description of a clothing Jelani Day may have been wearing when he went missing last week.

Family sets up GoFundMe to find ISU student Jelani Day

The clothing was found in his car when it was discovered last Thursday in a wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru. 

Day is a graduate student at Illinois State. His family have set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to help in the search. 

Jelani Day at Beyond/Hello

This video still shows Jelani Day at Beyond/Hello in Bloomington around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. Bloomington police ask anyone who saw him after that to contact them. 

Day is shown in surveillance video from Beyond/Hello in Bloomington at around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was wearing a black T-shirt with a Jimi Hendrix band logo, white or silver shorts and black shoes with silver soles. He also had on a blue Detroit Lions baseball cap. 

People are also reading…

Jelani Day car with updated timeframe

Bloomington Police Department has updated the time frame of when Jelani Day may have gone missing. The car was found in a wooded area of Peru last Thursday. 
Bloomington police say missing girl returned home

Police are asking anyone who saw Day or his white Chrysler 300 with license plate CH74067 between 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 24 and last Thursday at 4:20 p.m. to contact the Bloomington Police Department. 

Bloomington man, Illinois State University student reported missing, police say

Anyone with information should contact Detective Paul Jones at (309)434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org

Illinois State University students returned to Watterson Towers. READ MORE HERE.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News