New images of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day released

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police released new video stills and a new description of a clothing Jelani Day may have been wearing when he went missing last week.

The clothing was found in his car when it was discovered last Thursday in a wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru.

Day is a graduate student at Illinois State. His family have set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to help in the search.

Day is shown in surveillance video from Beyond/Hello in Bloomington at around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 24.

He was wearing a black T-shirt with a Jimi Hendrix band logo, white or silver shorts and black shoes with silver soles. He also had on a blue Detroit Lions baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone who saw Day or his white Chrysler 300 with license plate CH74067 between 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 24 and last Thursday at 4:20 p.m. to contact the Bloomington Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Paul Jones at (309)434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

