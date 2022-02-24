Mother of missing Bloomington baby charged with concealing a death

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON  — A Bloomington mother whose baby disappeared this month now faces a preliminary charge of concealing a death, police said Thursday. 

Kimberlee A. Burton, who was already in custody on charges of retail theft and child endangerment, was arrested on the new preliminary charge Wednesday afternoon.

Police in a statement said the concealment charge was filed as part of the investigation into Burton's missing 7-month-old infant, Zaraz Walker.

Police said a formal criminal charge is being reviewed by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office. Burton will be in court Friday for a bond hearing.

Police Chief Jamal Simington in the statement said that investigators have not finished their work.

Zaraz V. Walker

Zaraz V. Walker

"We will continue to investigate all leads in order to locate missing Zaraz and we need your help," said the chief. "We also ask the public to understand our reluctance to share information about the case, as it may interfere with our investigation. When the time is appropriate or it helps us locate Zaraz, we will share more information. "

Investigators ask anyone with additional information on Walker or her whereabouts to contact Sgt. Detective Bierbaum at 309-434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.

