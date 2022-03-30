Monday school bus crash in Bloomington sends 1 to hospital

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Clinton man was hurt Monday after rear-ending a school bus at a Bloomington intersection.

Sgt. Robert Raycraft with the Bloomington Police Department told The Pantagraph that officers responded to the collision at 1:54 p.m. on Hannah Street at Oakland Avenue.

The police sergeant said a 47-year-old Clinton man was driving a Chevy Malibu that struck a school bus from behind.

Raycraft added no school children were on the bus at the time, and the bus driver was unhurt.

He said the Clinton man was not seriously injured, but he was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center for treatment, and his vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

It's unknown whether charges would be filed.

There have been at least three crashes this year involving school buses in the Twin Cities.

A Unit 5 school bus struck a parked car on March 2. On Jan. 14, a First Student employee was hurt and a sedan was totaled in another collision. Both of those crashes were in Normal. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

