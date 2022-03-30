Monday school bus crash in Bloomington sends 1 to hospital

BLOOMINGTON — A Clinton man was hurt Monday after rear-ending a school bus at a Bloomington intersection.

Sgt. Robert Raycraft with the Bloomington Police Department told The Pantagraph that officers responded to the collision at 1:54 p.m. on Hannah Street at Oakland Avenue.

The police sergeant said a 47-year-old Clinton man was driving a Chevy Malibu that struck a school bus from behind.

Raycraft added no school children were on the bus at the time, and the bus driver was unhurt.

He said the Clinton man was not seriously injured, but he was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center for treatment, and his vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

It's unknown whether charges would be filed.

There have been at least three crashes this year involving school buses in the Twin Cities.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.