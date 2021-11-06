Missing teen from Normal found safe

 Skip to main content
Devin Davis

Davis

 NORMAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department announced Friday evening that a minor who reportedly ran away from home over two weeks ago has been found safe.

The Pantagraph reported that 16-year-old Devin Davis went missing Oct. 19 and did not have a cellphone, transportation or money with him. Previously, his last known location was near the Juvenile Detention Center in Normal.

NPD thanked the public for its assistance with this missing person case.

