Missing teen from Normal found safe

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department announced Friday evening that a minor who reportedly ran away from home over two weeks ago has been found safe.
The Pantagraph reported that 16-year-old Devin Davis went missing Oct. 19 and did not have a cellphone, transportation or money with him. Previously, his last known location was near the Juvenile Detention Center in Normal.
NPD thanked the public for its assistance with this missing person case.
Photos: Jesse Jackson leads march across Twin Cities calling for justice for Jelani Day
110621-blm-loc-2daymarch
110621-blm-loc-1daymarch
110621-blm-loc-3daymarch
110621-blm-loc-4daymarch
110621-blm-loc-7daymarch
110621-blm-loc-5daymarch
110621-blm-loc-6daymarch
110621-blm-loc-8daymarch
110621-blm-loc-9daymarch
110621-blm-loc-10daymarch
110621-blm-loc-11daymarch
110621-blm-loc-12daymarch
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison