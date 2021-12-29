 Skip to main content
Michigan man dead in crash on I-55 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State Police said a Michigan man died Tuesday night after a semi-truck rear-ended his car on Interstate 55.

An ISP press release said it happened around 9:49 p.m. Tuesday by the I-55 exit to Shirley, or 850 North Road.

The statement said a silver 2001 Ford Explorer driven by a 54-year-old man from Kalamazoo, Michigan, was stalled with hazard lights activated in the right lane of southbound I-55 near the Shirley exit. Then, a white 2019 Freightliner semi-trailer also heading south crashed into the back of the SUV, the report said.

Troopers said the Ford Explorer's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

The release said driving the semi-truck was Shahzada S. Fazil, 67, of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, ISP said.

COVID-19 testing: 7 questions and answers to know

Another man from Oshawa, Ontario, was riding as a passenger in his truck: Shahzada Fahad, 38. He was uninjured, police said.

All lanes of the interstate were shut down around 10 p.m., the release said. I-55 reopened around six hours later.

This story has been updated with new information provided by Illinois State Police.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

