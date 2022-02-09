McLean County's All-Hazards Mitigation Plan opens up for public comment, review

That means a two-week public comment period has opened for the proposal, which was presented Wednesday in a virtual meeting from the McLean County Emergency Management Agency headquarters. A survey is at mcleancountyil.gov.

Andrea Bostwick-Campbell, emergency management services manager with the American Environmental Corporation, at the meeting went over the planning process from the past year, explained how people can access the draft of the plan and reviewed potential funding sources for mitigation projects.

Hazards included in the draft range from severe summer storms with winds, hail, lightning and heavy rain, to severe winter storms with snow and ice, plus, tornadoes, floods, excessive heat and cold, drought, earthquakes, dam failures, mine subsidence and artificial hazards.

Bostwick defined mitigations as any sustained action that reduces the long term risk to people and property from natural and manmade hazards. Examples she cited would be warming and cooling centers, adopting flood plain ordinances, and building community shelters.

Bostwick said mitigation is an “important component of building hazard-resilient communities.”

“While we know that natural hazards can't be avoided, their impacts can be reduced through effective mitigation planning and implementation of those projects,” she said.

Bostwick said following the public comment period, the plan will be sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which could give its approval by July. The county’s mitigation plan committee would then be able to adopt it.

She also clarified that the mitigation plan differs from a county's Emergency Operations Plan in that mitigation actions to be taken before a disaster strikes are proposed, whereas the EOP describes how jurisdictions respond during and immediately after an event occurs.

Cathy Beck, Acting Director of McLean County EMA, said getting the plan ready to submit for FEMA's review has been a long process.

In total, 166 mitigation projects and actions are included in the draft. The complete document ranges 530 pages in length.

Thirteen villages, towns and cities in the county are submitting proposals in the draft, plus McLean County, Bloomington Public Schools District No. 87, McLean County Schools Unit No. 5, six firefighting agencies, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Heartland Community College and the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District.

Bostwick said the biggest reason for the plan is access to federal mitigation assistance, adding that certain types of funding requires jurisdictions to be part of a FEMA-approved mitigation plan.

Across the country, she said, FEMA is encouraging counties to update or develop mitigation plans.

What FEMA found, Bostwick said, is “that for every dollar spent on mitigation, they can reach $6 in savings.”

