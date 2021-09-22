 Skip to main content
McLean County Sheriff's Office seeks tips in theft case

  • 0
092121-blm-loc-1cart

This photo of two golf cart theft suspects was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington.

HUDSON — Deputies in McLean County are investigating after a golf cart was stolen early Saturday morning near Lake Bloomington.

The McLean County Sheriff's office said on Facebook that two white men in a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck were seen going into the lot for Bill's Cars & Trailers, 17459 E. 2500 North Road, Hudson.

092321-blm-loc-2cart

This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.
092321-blm-loc-3cart

This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.

Police said the two men briefly walked around around the business and one of them drove off in a golf cart, which has the "Bills Cars" logo painted on the hood. The stolen golf cart — a red 1996 Yamaha G16AP — also has a trailer hitch, three chrome wheels, one regular wheel, blue-dot tail lights, and a reflective triangle on the back of it.

Watch now: State task force to fight organized retail crime
092321-blm-loc-4cart

This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.

One of the men was described by police as a man between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored shorts. The other, police said, was a white man with a heavy build, who wore a dark-colored sweatshirt and shorts, along with "distinctive white patterned underwear protruding from the top of his shorts."

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to call Detective Bryan Hanner at the sheriff's office at 309-888-5063.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

