McLean County police, prosecutors wrap up 2018 homicide investigations

BLOOMINGTON — One week after a Bloomington man was found guilty of murder, area law enforcement agency leaders reflected on the years of investigative work that followed a violent 2018 in the Twin Cities.

The Normal Police Department, the Bloomington Police Department, the McLean County sheriff's and state's attorney's offices, and the Illinois State University Police Department released a joint statement Thursday recognizing that guilty verdicts have been made in all 2018 homicide cases.

The officials applauded investigators for their thousands of hours of work on the cases, and described those efforts as “historic.” They also thanked the witnesses who stepped forward to provide information to detectives on these crimes.

The Pantagraph has followed eight court cases prosecuting a total of 11 homicides occurring that year. Two were counted as mass-shooting incidents, and another two were stabbing deaths.

Most recently, on Thursday, Feb. 24, Jordyn H. Thorton, 22, was convicted of the first-degree murder of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27. He faces 20 to 60 years in prison for fatally shooting Kirkwood on Oct. 30, 2018, in Bloomington.

On Oct. 16, 2021, Sydney Mays Jr., 25, was punished with three life sentences for the murders of Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33, on June 18, 2018, at a Bloomington apartment. Mays was found guilty in February 2021.

Other accused persons found guilty in 2018 homicide cases include:

Monroe Elbert, sentenced in summer 2019 to 34 years in prison for stabbing his 30-year-old wife to death and breaking his stepson's leg on Feb. 5, 2018, in Bloomington.

Christopher Harrison, sentenced in fall 2020 to 31 years in prison for the slayings of 20-year-old Joseph Gardner and 19-year-old Reginald Hart Jr. on April 25, 2018, in Normal.

Hammet D. Brown, sentenced in August 2021 to life in prison for shooting Taneshiea Brown, 20, and Steven Alexander Jr., 18, to death on June 10, 2018, in Bloomington.

Leila Jackson, sentenced in fall 2020 to 23 years in prison for the deadly stabbing of 24-year-old Quantez Brown on July 17, 2018, in Bloomington.

Tyjuan Bruce, sentenced in December 2020 to 45 years in prison for his involvement in the murder and robbery of 20-year-old Egerton Dover on Dec. 5, 2018, in Bloomington. In a separate trial in fall 2020, Anthony Grampsas was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in Dover's death. A third suspect in the case, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died in a 2019 shooting in Decatur.

McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp told The Pantagraph on Thursday that his office was involved in all of those cases, adding it was an incredibly busy time for his prosecution team. He also said 2018 was a career high for homicide cases as far back as any local law enforcement partners can remember.

Knapp said his office handled three homicide cases in 2019, with only one added in 2020. He said 2021 was a "bad year," with seven cases added.

Knapp also pointed to extraordinary efforts by investigators, and witnesses who came forward with information.

“It’s just unbelievably impressive how hard our community works that these people are held accountable for these types of actions,” he said.

There’s still more work to be done in the state’s attorney’s office, Knapp continued.

“I think any community should be proud that’s how hard their law enforcement is going to work — and it’s an incredible amount of work they do."

“We’re around every time a trigger gets pulled and there’s a homicide.”

