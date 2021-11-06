McLean County K-9 dies after retirement

MCLEAN COUNTY — A McLean County Sheriff's K-9 that retired late last year has departed this world.
The sheriff's office announced on Facebook Saturday morning that canine Rico died at the age of 8 after battling a kidney disease.
"He lived life on the edge and was absolutely built to be a police dog," the post read. Rico was assigned to handler Deputy Burns, beginning his service in 2015 and retiring in December 2020.
The canine was then accepted at the Warrior Dog Foundation, the post said, "where he lived the retired life every dog dreams of, chasing tennis balls, swimming, playing, and getting to relax."
The sheriff's K-9 unit thanked people for their support as his handler mourns this loss.
Additionally, Deputy Burns just finished his training with his new K-9 partner. The office plans to announce that in a future social media post.
"Rest easy Rico, we’ll take it from here," the post said.
