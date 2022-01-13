 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLean County EMA Director Bob Clark dies after battle with cancer

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has lost its top emergency management official.

Watch now: McLean County EMA looks back on busy year

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday afternoon on Facebook that director Bob Clark "has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer."

090119-blm-loc-1registry

In this September 2019 file photo, Bob Clark, left, McLean County EMA director; David Hopper, emergency preparedness coordinator; Cathy Beck, EMA assistant director; and Brandon Lacey, GIS technician at McLean County E911/Emergency Phone System, discuss creation of the McLean County functional needs registry during a meeting at the health department.

The post said Clark will be sorely missed, and that his connections to the community and his knowledge of McLean County and its history were of great value to the agency.

"Rest in peace Bob, we'll take it from here."

McLean County disaster declaration gets Small Business Administration OK

Clark took over the director post in December 2016, after Curt Hawk retired.

Cathy Beck has been serving as acting director of the county's EMA since fall 2020, when Clark went on medical leave. She previously worked as an assistant director under Clark.

McLean County functional needs registry being updated, expanded

This is a developing story — check back for updates.

Disaster response across McLean County is directed out of the EMA in the basement of the Law and Justice Center.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

