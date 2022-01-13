McLean County EMA Director Bob Clark dies after battle with cancer

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has lost its top emergency management official.
The
McLean County Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday afternoon on Facebook that director Bob Clark "has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer."
In this September 2019 file photo, Bob Clark, left, McLean County EMA director; David Hopper, emergency preparedness coordinator; Cathy Beck, EMA assistant director; and Brandon Lacey, GIS technician at McLean County E911/Emergency Phone System, discuss creation of the McLean County functional needs registry during a meeting at the health department.
The post said Clark will be sorely missed, and that his connections to the community and his knowledge of McLean County and its history were of great value to the agency.
"Rest in peace Bob, we'll take it from here."
Cathy Beck has been serving as acting director of the county's EMA since fall 2020, when Clark went on medical leave. She previously worked as an assistant director under Clark.
Disaster response across McLean County is directed out of the EMA in the basement of the Law and Justice Center.
David Proeber
Photos: McLean County EMA responds to area disasters
071321-blm-loc-1rubicon
McLean County Emergency Management Acting Director Cathy Beck, left, and McLean County Sheriffs Operations Division Commander Lt. Chad Witkowski use mapping software to chart flooding across the county in the Emergency Operations Center, Monday, July 12. The pair have been coordinating volunteers through Team Rubicon who are making house-by-house assessments of flooding from recent storms.
092321-blm-loc-1ema
Cathy Beck, acting director of the Mclean County Emergency Management Agency, coordinates emergency response for weather and disaster events in the Law and Justice Center, Friday, Sept. 17.
092321-blm-loc-2ema
Sean Hopkins, assistant director of the Mclean County Emergency Management Agency, looks over rainfall maps from flooding last July while working in the EMA command center in the Law and Justice Center, Friday, Sept. 17.
092321-blm-loc-3ema
Cathy Beck, acting director of the Mclean County Emergency Management Agency, looks at maps that locate weather spotters across McLean County while working in the EMA command center in the Law and Justice Center, Friday, Sept. 17. The shelf below displays some historic radios and Geiger counters that were used in the past.
092321-blm-loc-4ema
Sean Hopkins, assistant director of the Mclean County Emergency Management Agency, works in the EMA command center in the Law and Justice Center, Friday, Sept. 17.
092321-blm-loc-5ema
Old Geiger counters and radios are kept for historic reference in the EMA command center Law and Justice Center, Friday, Sept. 17. McLean County EMA is still part of an active disaster plan should an accident occur at the Clinton Nuclear Plant.
071721-blm-loc-1flooding
Heyworth firefighters rescue a motorist from a car after Kickapoo Creek swept over a county road at 400 North and 1700 East northeast on Friday. Roads throughout southwest McLean County were flooded after heavy thunderstorms.
071721-blm-loc-2flooding
A truck navigates Route 66 in McLean on Friday, July 20, 2021. While Route 66 remained passable, parts of the road were under water north of Mclean earlier this summer.
071321-blm-loc-3rubicon
McLean County Emergency Management Acting Director Cathy Beck calls up data on flooding across the county in the Emergency Operations Center on Monday, July 12. The data center has been useful in obtaining a disaster declaration from the state to assist in obtaining funding to help residents affected by recent storms.
071321-blm-loc-4rubicon
A Smartboard is used to map flooding across the county in the Emergency Operations Center, on Monday, July 12.
071321-blm-loc-2rubicon
Lucy Loftus, Peoria city administrator for Team Rubicon, assigns volunteers to visit flooded homes across McLean County in the Emergency Operations Center, on Monday, July 12. Team Rubicon assists communities across the country after storm or other disaster damage.
