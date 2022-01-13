McLean County EMA Director Bob Clark dies after battle with cancer

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has lost its top emergency management official.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday afternoon on Facebook that director Bob Clark "has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer."

The post said Clark will be sorely missed, and that his connections to the community and his knowledge of McLean County and its history were of great value to the agency.

"Rest in peace Bob, we'll take it from here."

Cathy Beck has been serving as acting director of the county's EMA since fall 2020, when Clark went on medical leave. She previously worked as an assistant director under Clark.

This is a developing story — check back for updates.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.