McLean County authorities searching for man considered 'dangerous'

HUDSON — McLean County Sheriff's deputies said Wednesday they were still searching for a man who ran away from a crash scene Tuesday morning north of Hudson.

A Tuesday Facebook post from the McLean County Sheriff's Office said its asking for the public's help with finding Brian Morgan. The post said Morgan has warrants from several counties, and he should be considered dangerous.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning at County Road 2400 North and County Road 1650 East, according to a sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office also said they believe Morgan was on foot and did not have shoes. People living in the area were asked to lock their doors and secure their car keys.

A sergeant confirmed Wednesday morning that Morgan had not been apprehended. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

