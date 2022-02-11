Manchester Road closure extended in Normal

NORMAL — The road closure on Manchester Road from North Main Street to McCormick Boulevard for sanitary sewer repair has been extended to the end of the day on Monday, Feb. 14.
The closure was originally expected to be completed Friday, Feb. 11, weather permitting.
All local traffic on Manchester will have access during the closure.
Top 10 restaurants in Bloomington-Normal, according to Yelp reviews
No. 1: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
No. 2: Fort Jesse Café
No. 3: Epiphany Farms Restaurant
No. 4: The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room
No. 5: Veracruz Restaurant
No. 6: Anju Above
No. 7: The Rock Restaurant
No. 8: Flingers Pizza Pub
No. 9: Bloom Bawarchi
No. 10: Seoul Mama
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.