Manchester Road closure extended in Normal

NORMAL — The road closure on Manchester Road from North Main Street to McCormick Boulevard for sanitary sewer repair has been extended to the end of the day on Monday, Feb. 14.

The closure was originally expected to be completed Friday, Feb. 11, weather permitting. 

All local traffic on Manchester will have access during the closure.

The following video was provided by the town of Normal. It shows a February 2021 train crash south of uptown.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

