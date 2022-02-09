Man trapped between trailer, dock at Normal store dies

NORMAL – A 51-year-old man died Wednesday morning after he was trapped between his semitrailer truck and a loading dock at a grocery store in Normal.
Allen D. Liesman of Lincoln was pronounced dead at 6:53 a.m., police said.
A preliminary autopsy indicates he died from traumatic compressional asphyxia due to entrapment between the semitrailer truck and a loading dock, police said.
Normal police and fire officials were dispatched to Sam’s Club, 2151 Shepard Road, at 5:57 a.m. for a report of a man stuck between a semi and loading dock.
The incident appears to have been accidental and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted about the incident, police said.
The McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Normal Police Department continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Normal police at 309-454-9535.
