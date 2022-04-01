Man sentenced to 7 years in prison on drug charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria Heights man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison on a felony charge following a 2020 police seizure of a half-pound of methamphetamine.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Horve said Richard S. Bjorling, 54, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a Class X felony charge of possession of 15 to 100 grams of meth with intent to deliver.

Dismissed were two other Class X charges for delivering 100-400 grams of meth, and possession of 100-400 grams of meth.

Horve added that a police officer from Peoria testified that Bjorling was arrested on Feb. 26 for stealing catalytic converters, and faces new charges for that in Peoria County.

Bjorling was initially charged with the drug offenses in August 2020 after officers with the Bloomington Police Department vice and street crimes units found 232.5 grams of meth in his car from a court-authorized search.

Prosecutors said at the time police were investigating the transportation of meth from the Peoria area to McLean County.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.