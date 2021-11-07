Man kicked in door to Normal apartment, police say

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — The Normal Police Department said a 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he forced his way into an occupied apartment.

Sgt. Jeff Longfellow told The Pantagraph a dispute happened around 5:33 a.m. Saturday between the suspect, identified as Zachary M. James, and the resident of an apartment in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.

Longfellow said James tried getting in through a window, but then decided to kick through the front door.

The police sergeant said the suspect came at the victim with a knife, adding the resident got a hammer and then chased James out of their home.

"The reason this guy forced entry into the residence, it was a dispute over a phone he believed the victim had," Longfellow said.

No one was hurt, he said, and James is still in custody at the McLean County jail.

Longfellow said James is charged with home invasion, a Class X felony, in addition to criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

