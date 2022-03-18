 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man identified after body pulled from Tazewell County pond

DANVERS — Authorities identified a Danvers man Friday after his body was pulled from a pond in rural Tazewell County.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said in a statement that Patrick Lindsey was reported missing at 6:46 p.m. Thursday, prompting ground search teams with the county sheriff and Emergency Management Agency offices to respond. They worked until 3 a.m. Friday and resumed efforts later that morning with help from the Illinois State Police Air Operations Bureau.

Hanley said Lindsey was found by a Fon du Lac Park District Police Department search of a pond at a property in rural Danvers.

Hanley said Lindsey, 69, was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m. Friday. He added no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is set for Monday. The coroner's office and the Tazewell County Sheriff's office are continuing to investigate.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

