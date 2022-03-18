Man identified after body pulled from Tazewell County pond

DANVERS — Authorities identified a Danvers man Friday after his body was pulled from a pond in rural Tazewell County.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said in a statement that Patrick Lindsey was reported missing at 6:46 p.m. Thursday, prompting ground search teams with the county sheriff and Emergency Management Agency offices to respond. They worked until 3 a.m. Friday and resumed efforts later that morning with help from the Illinois State Police Air Operations Bureau.

Hanley said Lindsey was found by a Fon du Lac Park District Police Department search of a pond at a property in rural Danvers.

Hanley said Lindsey, 69, was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m. Friday. He added no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is set for Monday. The coroner's office and the Tazewell County Sheriff's office are continuing to investigate.

