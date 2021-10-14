Man dead in Logan County crash involving semi-truck, farm tractor

 Skip to main content
LOGAN COUNTY — A San Jose man died Tuesday evening after colliding with a semi-truck and a tractor hauling farm equipment on U.S. Route 136.

A press release from Illinois State Police said John A. Harmsen, 34, Lincoln, was driving a John Deere tractor with two gravity wagons. Police said a 2013 Chevrolet truck hit one of the wagons from behind at 7:19 p.m. on Route 136 at 700th Avenue.

Troopers said a 42-year-old San Jose man was driving the Chevrolet, which was then pushed into the eastbound lane, where it was hit by a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Fredrick W. Eitenmiller, 58, Pekin.

The Logan County Coroner pronounced the San Jose man dead at the scene, ISP said, adding that its Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated the collision. The road was closed for about eight hours after the crash.

The man's name is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified, the release said, and charges are pending.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

