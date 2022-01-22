Man charged with torturing, strangling woman in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday after officers say he beat and held a woman against her will for around two days.

An arrest statement sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said dispatchers were told Meontay D. Wheeler trapped the victim in a home and beat her for days.

When police got to the scene, they found the victim had been hurt badly. The report said she had bruises and cuts all over her body, severe burns on her chest, neck and behind, and wrist and head injuries consistent with being strangled and restrained.

Additionally, police said large chunks of her hair had been pulled out.

The document said Wheeler got angry with the victim over a pending domestic battery case and demanded she recant her statements.

Police said they were told the battery suspect has acted extremely violent in recent months.

The report also said the victim was not allowed to eat and was only provided water twice while she was restrained by Wheeler.

Sgt. Jim Clesson with the Bloomington Police Department said Wheeler was arrested by BPD officers.

The suspect was charged with aggravated battery inflicting great bodily harm and torture, a Class 1 felony, aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony. His bond was set at $1 million.

