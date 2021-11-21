Man charged with selling cocaine in bathroom of Bloomington bar

BLOOMINGTON — A 23-year-old man is facing cocaine-dealing charges after police say they were asked to remove him early Saturday morning from a Bloomington bar.

An arrest record provided by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said Bloomington police officers were told by a manager at a bar on downtown Main Street that they believed someone was selling cocaine in the bathroom and they wanted him removed from the business.

Police entered the bar and found a man who fit the manager's description, the report said, and searched his bag. Officers said in the report they found three bags holding cocaine, and a clear pill labeled as psilocybin.

The record identified the man as William J. Moon, and said he admitted to selling the bags of cocaine for $95 each. He was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, the record stated a fourth bag of cocaine was found after Moon was searched at the jail. Police said in the report the seized bags weighed about 6.5 grams.

Moon was charged with manufacturing or delivering of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, the arrest record said.

His bond was set at $25,000 and his arraignment hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.