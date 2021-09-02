 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Man captured by police after fleeing crash in McLean County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — McLean County Sheriff's deputies said a man who fled a crash scene early Tuesday morning was arrested shortly before noon Thursday.

Sgt. Jon Hoffman said a person who lives outside of Hudson spotted Brian Morgan and called 911.

090321-blm-loc-hudson1

Brian Morgan, who is in his 40s, was arrested Thursday after fleeing a crash scene early Tuesday morning outside of Hudson.

"After the lady saw him, he walked off into a cornfield again," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the sheriff's office responded along with Illinois State Police, Hudson Police, Woodford County Sheriff's deputies, and a K9 officer with Bloomington Police.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hoffman said they cordoned off the area where Morgan was last seen, and he then came out of the cornfield and surrendered. No one was hurt.

The sergeant said the man, who was still shoeless at the time of his arrest, was taken to an area hospital to be checked over.

Bloomington man dies after weekend hit-and-run

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office alerted county residents that Morgan, who is in his 40s, fled from a crash Tuesday at County Road 2400 North and County Road 1650 East.

People are also reading…

Deputies said at the time that Morgan had warrants from several counties, and he should be considered dangerous. Police asked residents at that time to lock their doors and secure their car keys.

Hoffman said charges are pending against Morgan.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News