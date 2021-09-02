Man captured by police after fleeing crash in McLean County

HUDSON — McLean County Sheriff's deputies said a man who fled a crash scene early Tuesday morning was arrested shortly before noon Thursday.

Sgt. Jon Hoffman said a person who lives outside of Hudson spotted Brian Morgan and called 911.

"After the lady saw him, he walked off into a cornfield again," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the sheriff's office responded along with Illinois State Police, Hudson Police, Woodford County Sheriff's deputies, and a K9 officer with Bloomington Police.

Hoffman said they cordoned off the area where Morgan was last seen, and he then came out of the cornfield and surrendered. No one was hurt.

The sergeant said the man, who was still shoeless at the time of his arrest, was taken to an area hospital to be checked over.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office alerted county residents that Morgan, who is in his 40s, fled from a crash Tuesday at County Road 2400 North and County Road 1650 East.

Deputies said at the time that Morgan had warrants from several counties, and he should be considered dangerous. Police asked residents at that time to lock their doors and secure their car keys.

Hoffman said charges are pending against Morgan.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

