Man bites Bloomington police officer's leg during domestic battery call: officials

BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old man is behind bars after police say he hurt a woman early Sunday morning and bit a Bloomington police officer responding to a domestic battery call.
A arrest statement sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said police were called at 2:40 a.m. Sunday to a west Bloomington home, where a man had kicked the door in.
Officers arrived at the scene and found Lamont J. Woods arguing with the battery victim, who later told police she tried to call 911 but he struggled to take her phone.
During the altercation, the report said, Woods grabbed the woman's arm. Police said her arm had been lacerated and was bleeding.
The charging document said Woods became increasingly irate after officers stated he was under arrest for domestic battery. He pulled his arm away as a police sergeant grabbed him, the report said, and Woods tried running back inside the home.
Another police officer chased after him and grabbed him, but the suspect pulled away again, the statement said. A third officer was charged by Woods, and he had to push him out of the way to avoid being knocked over, it continued.
The man was eventually brought to the ground. The record said an officer was bit on the leg by Woods while trying to put him in handcuffs. Another officer's lip was cut during this struggle, per the report.
Woods is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; resisting a peace officer causing injury, a Class 4 felony; two counts of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; two counts of resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony.
Woods remains jailed as of Sunday at the McLean County Detention Facility, in lieu of posting a $50,000 bond.
Relive the fun: McLean County Chamber of Commerce Gala
McLean County Chamber of Commerce Staff
McLean County Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Charlie Moore with wife Coleen
Cheryl Magnuson, outgoing chair of the Chamber of Commerce board
Scott Kinzy and ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
Cheryl Magnuson and Sahan Kuruppuaratchi
Kimberly Wright
Levi and Whitney Chesher, Erica Tisdale
Jenny Lee and Jeremy Plue,Bella Bourn
Margarita Logan, Uma Kailasam, Krishna Balakrishnan
Uma Kailasam
Cassie and Justin Bellas
Amanda and Dave Van Allen
Heather and Bryce Miller
Heather Miller
Cheryl Magnuson, Sahan Kuruppuaratchi, Kimberly Wright
Ian and Jillian Kaufmann
Jillian Kaufmann
Patrick and Sara Hoban
Jon and Laura Pritts
Jason and Mckenzie Dunn
Mckenzie Dunn
Steve and Julie Kubsch
Christina Rogers
Nick Lurkins, Dan Adams
Kimberly Wright, Dan Adams
Chamber Ambassadors
Tom Mercier
Legacy of Excellence Winner Jim Shirk
Charlie Moore
Cheris Larson, Mikaila Walls, Kristen Kubsch
Kathleen Lorenz, Heather Young, Kristen Firkins
Nephele Delis
Nargis Khokhar
Judge Amy McFarland
Melissa Isenburg, Kimberly Wright, Heather Young, Kate Burcham, Kristen Firkins, Kathleen Lorenz
Brad and Ronda Glenn
Kristin Firkins
Amanda and Dan Jones
Kirsten Wild
Levester Johnson, Kirsten Wild
Lisa Thompson, Cheris Larson
Andrew Bridgewater, Kourtney Erbes
Ericka Ralston
Hans and Phyllis Rasmussen
Jim Shirk, Bill Johnston
Tracy Patkunas
Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas
Brynn Girdler, Dr. Jason Dunn
Leann Seal, Dan Adams
Tim and Katie Norman
Levester Johnson
Katie Norman, Christina Rogers
Steve and Julie Kubsch, Jonell Kehias
Brian and Aimee Beam
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison