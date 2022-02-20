Man bites Bloomington police officer's leg during domestic battery call: officials

BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old man is behind bars after police say he hurt a woman early Sunday morning and bit a Bloomington police officer responding to a domestic battery call.

A arrest statement sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said police were called at 2:40 a.m. Sunday to a west Bloomington home, where a man had kicked the door in.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Lamont J. Woods arguing with the battery victim, who later told police she tried to call 911 but he struggled to take her phone.

During the altercation, the report said, Woods grabbed the woman's arm. Police said her arm had been lacerated and was bleeding.

The charging document said Woods became increasingly irate after officers stated he was under arrest for domestic battery. He pulled his arm away as a police sergeant grabbed him, the report said, and Woods tried running back inside the home.

Another police officer chased after him and grabbed him, but the suspect pulled away again, the statement said. A third officer was charged by Woods, and he had to push him out of the way to avoid being knocked over, it continued.

The man was eventually brought to the ground. The record said an officer was bit on the leg by Woods while trying to put him in handcuffs. Another officer's lip was cut during this struggle, per the report.

Woods is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; resisting a peace officer causing injury, a Class 4 felony; two counts of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; two counts of resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony.

Woods remains jailed as of Sunday at the McLean County Detention Facility, in lieu of posting a $50,000 bond.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

