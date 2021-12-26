Man arrested for strangling woman in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 52-year-old man now has felony charges for strangling a woman Saturday morning in Bloomington.

Arrest records sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said officers responded at 5 a.m. Saturday to a domestic battery report. Bloomington Police Sgt. Jared Roth said it happened on Tracey Drive.

Charging statements said Jose A. Ortiz got into an altercation with the woman and strangled her before police arrived. When officers got to the scene, the report said, police saw "redness all around her neck."

One witness corroborated the woman's account of what happened and said they had to pull Ortiz off of the woman, the record stated.

Another witness told police, per the report, that the woman had hit Ortiz before she was strangled, but she stopped hitting him after the two witnesses intervened.

The statement said the man was charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, which is a Class 2 felony, plus domestic battery involving bodily harm, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ortiz's bond was set at $10,000, with an applied condition of having no contact with the victim.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.