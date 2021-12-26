 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

top story

Man arrested for for strangling woman in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A 52-year-old man now has felony charges for strangling a woman Saturday morning in Bloomington.

Arrest records sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said officers responded at 5 a.m. Saturday to a domestic battery report. Bloomington Police Sgt. Jared Roth said it happened on Tracey Drive.

Charging statements said Jose A. Ortiz got into an altercation with the woman and strangled her before police arrived. When officers got to the scene, the report said, police saw "redness all around her neck."

One witness corroborated the woman's account of what happened and said they had to pull Ortiz off of the woman, the record stated.

Watch now: Court adapts to COVID at McLean County jail

Another witness told police, per the report, that the woman had hit Ortiz before she was strangled, but she stopped hitting him after the two witnesses intervened.

The statement said the man was charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, which is a Class 2 felony, plus domestic battery involving bodily harm, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ortiz's bond was set at $10,000, with an applied condition of having no contact with the victim.

Eugene Haywood was just 15 when he sold his first crack rock on the streets of Peoria, Illinois.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News