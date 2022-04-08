Louisiana man arrested in Bloomington for domestic battery

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after Bloomington police said he struck a woman and dragged her into a car.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 11:30 p.m. Thursday to a store in the 1400 block of West Market Street. Dispatchers had been told a man punched a woman and then pulled her into a car before fleeing the scene, police said.

Around one hour later, city officers found the suspect at a hotel in the 1600 block of Jumer Drive. BPD said although the man resisted, he was arrested without being harmed. The press release additionally stated police met with a 26-year-old woman who had been hit and left with minor injuries. She refused treatment.

BPD identified the suspect as a Shreveport, Louisiana man, and booked him at the McLean County jail. He is charged with aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, resisting a police officer, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, the press statement said.

BPD's press release said automatic license plate reader equipment aided investigators with identifying the suspect's car.

The suspect is not being named in this story per The Pantagraph's crime reporting guidelines on identifying people who face preliminary charges. A bond amount was not available Friday morning. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

