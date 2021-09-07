Lexington woman dies in crash

TOWANDA — Authorities on Tuesday said a Lexington woman was struck by a semitrailer truck Sunday afternoon and had fatal injuries.

Wendy M. Haase, 46, was attempting to cross Interstate 55 near milepost 172 as a pedestrian, just north of Towanda, when she was struck by a semi traveling in the northbound lane at about 4:40 p.m., according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries, state police said.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash. He has not been cited, as charges are pending ISP’s investigation of the crash.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.