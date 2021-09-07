 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Lexington woman dies in crash

  • 0

TOWANDA — Authorities on Tuesday said a Lexington woman was struck by a semitrailer truck Sunday afternoon and had fatal injuries.

Wendy M. Haase, 46, was attempting to cross Interstate 55 near milepost 172 as a pedestrian, just north of Towanda, when she was struck by a semi traveling in the northbound lane at about 4:40 p.m., according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries, state police said.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash. He has not been cited, as charges are pending ISP’s investigation of the crash.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

People are also reading…

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLean County reports 136 new COVID cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News