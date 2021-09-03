 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lane reduction planned in uptown Normal next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Lane restrictions on Uptown Circle are expected to start Tuesday, Sept. 7, and last through Friday, Sept. 10. The closure will be between North and Beaufort streets. 

Sept. 7-10 lane reduction on Uptown Circle

Location of next week's lane reduction on Uptown Circle.

The outer lane of the circle in front of One Uptown will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the work days, the town announced on Friday. The sidewalk will also be closed. The town expects the repairs to be done by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, weather permitting. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Council approves One Normal Plaza amendment without alcohol sales

A map of the closure can be found at https://arcg.is/1XDeD5

Normal Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich retires after 24 years of service with the town.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This incredible photo of Centaurus reveals a violent history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News