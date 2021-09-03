Lane reduction planned in uptown Normal next week

NORMAL — Lane restrictions on Uptown Circle are expected to start Tuesday, Sept. 7, and last through Friday, Sept. 10. The closure will be between North and Beaufort streets.

The outer lane of the circle in front of One Uptown will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the work days, the town announced on Friday. The sidewalk will also be closed. The town expects the repairs to be done by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, weather permitting.