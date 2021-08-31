 Skip to main content
Landline phone service disrupted in Hudson area

HUDSON — A phone service interruption Tuesday night at 200 N. West St., Hudson, affected 292 landline customers in that area, the McLean County 911 center said in a news release issued about 9:30 p.m.

Cellular service was not disrupted. 

If you need emergency services and dialing 911 doesn’t work, call 309-888-5030 for Normal and McLean County agencies. Call 309-820-8888 for the Bloomington Dispatch Center.  

