Landline phone service disrupted in Hudson area

HUDSON — A phone service interruption Tuesday night at 200 N. West St., Hudson, affected 292 landline customers in that area, the McLean County 911 center said in a news release issued about 9:30 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Cellular service was not disrupted.
If you need emergency services and dialing 911 doesn’t work, call 309-888-5030 for Normal and McLean County agencies. Call 309-820-8888 for the Bloomington Dispatch Center.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Roger Miller
Copy Editor
Public safety reporter for The Pantagraph.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today