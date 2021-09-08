 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Landline 911 service restored for 134 Cooksville residents

  • 0

COOKSVILLE — Repairs to 911 landline service in Cooksville are completed. 

Rhonda Flegel, 911 supervisor, in a statement Wednesday afternoon said service for 134 is now restored after experiencing an outage Tuesday night.  

The outage only affected landline for 911. Mobile cell service and the 309-888-5030 were still in operation for the residents, the statement said.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Virginia takes down statue of Robert E. Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News