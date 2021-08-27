Judge: Bloomington not liable for injuries to cyclist hit by car in 2017 police chase

BLOOMINGTON — Jaylin Bones was pedaling his bike across a west-side street late at night in September 2017 when a car blew the stop sign at an intersection two blocks away and sped toward him.

Within moments, despite swerving, the vehicle struck Bones and kept driving, leaving the teen unconscious on the pavement.

Pursuing the vehicle, a stolen black Toyota, was a Bloomington police squad car.

That accident and the sequence of events that led to it do not mean the city can be held liable for Bones' injuries, a McLean County judge ruled Friday.

Eleventh Circuit Court Judge Paul Lawrence found that Bloomington is protected under a clause within the Tort Immunity Act, a state law that extends amenity to municipalities and their employees in a range of circumstances.

"This court is certainly mindful of the fact that this plaintiff is in a difficult position because he was injured by a runaway driver, certainly at no fault of his own," Lawrence said Friday at the end of an hour-long virtual hearing.

"But this court must make decisions based on applying the law. This court must not base decisions on sympathy," Lawrence said.

The ruling comes more than two years after Bones — who was 17 at the time of the accident — first filed his suit against the city in May 2019, seeking at least $50,000 in damages from the city for the "willful and wanton conduct in the operation of its official vehicle in the exercise of its official duties as police officers."

That conduct included pursuing the stolen vehicle "when the risk of the injury or death to the general public exceeded the benefit of apprehending the suspects" and police failing "to activate their emergency lights and/or siren during the pursuit in conscious disregard for the safety of the general public," the suit claims.

Bones' attorney, Garrett Browne, previously told The Pantagraph that a ruling in favor of the city would be appealed.

The attorney hired to represent the city, James VanRheeden, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon, following the hearing.

At the heart of the attorneys' filings and their arguments Friday was a disagreement over how to interpret a section of the law that extends immunity to police officers — and the municipalities they work for — in cases where injuries result from an "escaped prisoner." Courts in previous cases have defined "prisoner" as someone "held in custody."

In this case, the "escaped prisoner" was the driver of the stolen car, Damarian Andrews, a minor who was later arrested and pleaded guilty in juvenile court.

The officers involved in the case were BPD patrol officers Caleb Zimmerman and Brandt Parsley. Parsley still works for the department, while Zimmerman left in 2018, according to a Pantagraph database of BPD roster lists.

Zimmerman first identified the car as a stolen vehicle on Sept. 27, 2019, while it was traveling west on Washington Street, near Allin Street. After Zimmerman called for additional units, the car around 10:30 p.m. turned onto Jefferson Street and pulled to the curb.

Zimmerman, according to dashcam footage and his deposition, pulled his squad car behind the vehicle and shined a light in its rearview mirror. At that moment four people exited the car and one fled on foot.

Zimmerman, after asking the remaining passengers, "How come your buddy took off?" and telling them to stay at the scene, walks to the rear of the vehicle. Within seconds, the driver starts the car and begins to pull away at 10:31 p.m.

Zimmerman moves to the driver-side door, attempts to open it and yells at the driver, who nonetheless speeds away.

Within minutes, Parsley identifies and follows the vehicle onto North Allin Street, where it blows the Market Street intersection and continues on. At 10:32 p.m. the vehicle serves, subsequently hitting Bones and leaving him injured on Allin Street, between Locust and Chestnut streets.

VanRheeden, the attorney for the city, on Friday said it was unclear whether Zimmerman ordered the driver to stay in the vehicle after he started it.

Despite that, Zimmerman's attempts to "corral," stand "in close proximity" to and "chase and grab" the vehicle after it began to pull away "paints a picture here, one where it was obvious the driver was held in custody and not allowed to leave at that time," VanRheeden argued.

It was "clear the occupant of the vehicle knew in his own right that he was not allowed to leave," VanRheeden argued, trying to demonstrate how the driver was in Zimmerman's custody, then fled, qualifying him as a "fleeing prisoner."

Browne fully disagreed with that interpretation, explaining how previous courts have ruled that "held in custody" means there must be "some control over (a prisoner's) freedom of movement."

Browne further argued that although previous courts have not ruled it a requirement of holding someone in custody, Zimmerman did not use his squad car's emergency lights.

Zimmerman also "never attempted to touch any of the occupants of the vehicle" and "never touched or displayed his weapon." He also "didn't park his squad car to prevent the vehicle from moving" and "didn't place his body to prevent the vehicle from moving."

Browne also argued that the "entire interaction was less than one minute" and that "at no point does (the driver) stop moving," meaning he was not in Zimmerman's custody and therefore not a fleeing prisoner as defined under the section of the law.

He concluded that were Lawrence to rule in favor of the city, the judge would be adopting a legal standard "never adopted by any other court."

Nonetheless, Lawrence sided with the city, finding that Zimmerman's order to the occupants of the stolen car, including the driver, to not leave the scene was effective, until it wasn't.

The occupants didn't immediately flee after Zimmerman's order, meaning it's "clear no reasonable person felt they were free to leave," meaning they were in Zimmerman's custody.

Once the driver did drive away, ignoring Zimmerman's attempts to stop the vehicle, the driver was breaking from his custody, qualifying him as an "escaping prisoner."

"Therefore, the city of Bloomington is immune from liability under the Tort Immunity Act," Lawrence said.

