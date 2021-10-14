 Skip to main content
JELANI DAY | SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS

Jelani Day toxicology results released

Jelani Day updated clothing

Images released by Bloomington police related to the missing persons case of Jelani Day are shown. 

 Connor Wood

OTTAWA — Caffeine and evidence of nicotine and cannabis use were found during toxicology testing in the investigation of Jelani Day’s death.

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”

NMS Labs, a national reference laboratory Horsham, Pennsylvania, prepared the toxicology report, which was obtained by The Pantagraph under the Freedom of Information Act.

The lab received tissue samples taken from the liver, kidney and brain on Sept. 8.

Carmen Bolden Day says to work does not end with laying her son to rest. READ MORE HERE.

Day’s body was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near Peru. The 25-year-old Illinois State University graduate student had been reported missing Aug. 25 and his vehicle was located Aug. 26 in a wooded area in Peru.

The lab noted positive findings for caffeine, cotinine and Delta-9 carboxy THC. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cotinine is a compound formed after the chemical nicotine enters the body. In the report, Delta-9 carboxy THC is identified as a byproduct produced in the body after cannabis is consumed.

According to the report, the amounts of caffeine and cotinine found in his system are not typically toxicologically significant.

A cause of death for Day has not been released by law enforcement.

This story will be updated. 

