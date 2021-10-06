Jelani Day memorial moved to Redbird Arena

The university had planned to hold the event in Hancock Stadium with Redbird Arena as a rain location. Plans changed Wednesday to hold the event indoors instead. The service is open to the public.

Day was a 25-year-old grad student at ISU, studying in the communication sciences and disorders department. His body was found in the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru on Sept. 4. The identity of the body was released to the public on Sept. 23. He was last seen Aug. 24.

A celebration of life is scheduled for noon Saturday, Oct. 9, in Danville, Day's hometown. The celebration is open to the public and will take place at Danville High School. The family has requested no T-shirts be worn, in honor of the pride Day took in his clothing and appearance.

