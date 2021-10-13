Jelani Day investigation: Dive team found no evidence, sheriff says

Carmen Bolden Day says to work does not end with laying her son to rest.
Kelsey Watznauer
LASALLE COUNTY — Authorities say they are continuing to seek evidence in the death of 25-year-old
Illinois State University student Jelani Day, whose body was found last month in the Illinois River. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a social media post Wednesday that members of a multijurisdictional investigation unit are meeting daily to follow up on the case, which has drawn national attention.
He said investigators are looking over hundreds of hours of security camera footage, and the Plainfield Fire Department dive team performed a search for items connected to the case. However, no results were found from that search.
Day was last seen in Bloomington in Aug. 24, and his car was found in Peru two days later. The body was discovered in the river on Sept. 4 and confirmed as Day's on Sept. 23.
Illinois State University students at the Bone Student Center on Sept. 23 walk past a poster seeking the whereabouts of Jelani Day. The graduate student went missing nearly a month earlier, and his body was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River in LaSalle County.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Illinois State Police, Bloomington Police, Peru Police, the LaSalle County sheriff's and coroner's offices are assisting in the investigation, as is the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, he said. Anyone with information on Day's death is asked to call 815-433-2161.
Diss and LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch did not respond to The Pantagraph's requests for comment Wednesday. Ploch's office previously told The Pantagraph that toxicology reports were still pending.
State police said Sunday that a DNA test backlog did not delay identification of the student. His mother, Carmen Bolden Day, earlier this week sought to address rumors circulating on social media, saying none of her son's organ's were missing and as far as she was aware "this is not a case of organ harvesting."
Photos: Remembering Jelani Day
Childhood friends Jackson Mallady and Jelani Day make faces for the camera.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Jelani Day poses with high school friends Jackson Mallady and Trent Tranchant at a formal party held during winter break in their college years.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Childhood friends Jackson Mallady and Jelani Day pose together, making faces for the camera.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
People move east Friday along the Illinois & Michigan Canal in LaSalle before releasing balloons in memory of Jelani Day. The body of the missing Illinois State University graduate student was found in the Illinois River last month.
Brendan Denison
Over 100 people release white balloons Friday afternoon at the Illinois & Michigan Canal Dock in LaSalle, while yelling "Justice for Jelani." The balloon release was held in memory of the Illinois State University graduate student, who was found deceased early last month on the banks of the Illinois River in Peru.
Brendan Denison
Jelani Day, left, poses with his professor, Diana Blakeney-Billings, at Alabama A&M University.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Esther Phillips-Embden, left, a professor at Alabama A&M University, poses with Jelani Day.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Balloons released during a memorial honoring former Alabama A&M University student Jelani Day on Thursday.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Jelani Day, left, posing in his white coat with a friend.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Jelani Day, 25, giving a presentation to Diana Blakeney-Billings' audiology class at Alabama A&M University.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University students file onto the floor of Redbird Arena as the school held a Memorial for Jelani Day, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University student Jazmyn Thomas read a poem to make the life of Jelani Day as ISU met on the floor of Redbird Arena during a Memorial for Jelani Day, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds of Illinois State University students gather outside Redbird Arena before marching onto the flood as the school held a Memorial for Jelani Day, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Family and friends of Illinois State University student Jelani Day filed past a poster of the graduate student as the school held a Memorial for Jelani Day on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jeremiah Cooley, Jelani Day, Tommy Sessions and Johnny Leverenz shared a dedication to track at Danville High School.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Jelani Day and Emily Musgrove were recognized as "Best Personality" during their senior year at Danville High School.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
