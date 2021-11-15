'Jelani Day Day' declared ahead of virtual town hall

BLOOMINGTON — Jelani Day’s family has declared Friday, Nov. 19, “Jelani Day Day,” with plans to host a virtual town hall as they continue the push for answers in his death.

“The Day Family and Rainbow PUSH thanks all of you for your physical presence in our prior demonstrations, and now we are asking you to join us virtually and share this flyer so everyone can hear our words and join the fight if they haven’t already,” Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his nonprofit organization, the Rainbow People United to Serve Humanity Coalition, will take part in the town hall along with other guests.

The Day family is asking for supporters to help them share updates about Friday’s event and updates on the case to make Jelani a trending topic on social media and bring more attention to the case.

This announcement comes just as LaSalle County officials confirm Day’s cellphone was located and “is being forwarded to the FBI for further forensic testing.” Sheriff Adam Diss on Monday did not indicate when or where the phone was located.

Although other items belonging to Day, including clothes, had previously been found, his phone had been missing throughout the investigation.

This confirmation comes more than 11 weeks after the 25-year-old Illinois State University student’s vehicle was found in Peru and 10 weeks after he was found dead in the Illinois River.

Bolden Day told Newsy Tonight that Bloomington police were in custody of her son’s phone but she had requested it be turned over to the FBI.

The bureau’s field office in Chicago and a Behavioral Analysis Unit has been assisting with the case, as well as several local agencies including Peru, LaSalle and Bloomington police departments and Illinois State Police.

