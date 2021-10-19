Jelani Day burial service held in Danville Tuesday morning

DANVILLE — Jelani Day’s family is holding a burial Tuesday morning in Danville.

In a social media post, Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day said he will be formally laid to rest at 10 a.m. at Springhill Cemetery, 301 E. Voorhees St. The public is invited to attend.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is attending the service.

This burial comes 10 days after the family held a funeral service at Danville High School to honor Day, the 25-year-old Danville native who was a graduate student at Illinois State University when he went missing in August.

His body was recovered from the Illinois River in the Peru area on Sept. 4.

A cause of death has not been released by law enforcement.

A burial was previously scheduled for Oct. 11, but Bolden Day said it had to be postponed because of the ongoing investigation.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.