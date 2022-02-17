ISU student's wallet, car stolen in Wednesday night robbery

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Police Department is warning campus community members to be on alert after a student was robbed of her car and wallet Wednesday night.

A campus crime advisory said ISUPD and the Normal Police Department responded to a reported strong-arm robbery and vehicle theft near Manchester Hall in the 200 block of West Mulberry Street.

The alert stated that a student walking from her car was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded her wallet and car keys. The suspect then fled in her vehicle heading north on Fell Street, the report said.

No one was hurt, and no weapons were involved, police added.

ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff stated in an email to The Pantagraph the victim's car is a green Mini Cooper.

ISUPD asks anyone with additional information on this robbery to call NPD at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

