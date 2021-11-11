ISU issues crime notice after person with gun seen on campus

Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that one person within a group of three people on bicycles was reported to be carrying a firearm outside of the campus building.
The chief added that no one was threatened. He also said the armed suspect was later seen at a Dollar Tree store in Normal.
A campus safety notice issued by ISUPD said officers immediately searched the area after the report was taken at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday. It added two of the suspects were seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dollar Tree at 1101 N. Main St.
The advisory added the weapon was not used, but the witnesses were alarmed by the sighting. Additionally, ISUPD said there is no reason to believe there's a threat to the community, and it's releasing the photos to make the public aware of the incident.
Illinois State University police said a Peoria Heights man who is in McLean County custody for showing a fake gun at a Bloomington restaurant also is the man they were seeking information about related to an incident Nov. 5 on campus.
Illinois State University police released photos taken Wednesday evening at Dollar Tree on North Main Street in Normal after an armed subject was seen earlier that day within a group of people on bicycles near Stevenson Hall.
Illinois State University police released these photos taken Wednesday evening at Dollar Tree on North Main Street in Normal after an armed subject was seen earlier that day within a group of people on bicycles near Stevenson Hall.
Illinois State University police released these photos taken Wednesday evening at Dollar Tree on North Main Street in Normal after an armed subject was seen earlier that day within a group of people on bicycles near Stevenson Hall.