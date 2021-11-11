ISU issues crime notice after person with gun seen on campus

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Police Department is sending out a community alert after an armed person was seen Wednesday near Stevenson Hall.

Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that one person within a group of three people on bicycles was reported to be carrying a firearm outside of the campus building.

The chief added that no one was threatened. He also said the armed suspect was later seen at a Dollar Tree store in Normal.

A campus safety notice issued by ISUPD said officers immediately searched the area after the report was taken at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday. It added two of the suspects were seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dollar Tree at 1101 N. Main St.

The advisory added the weapon was not used, but the witnesses were alarmed by the sighting. Additionally, ISUPD said there is no reason to believe there's a threat to the community, and it's releasing the photos to make the public aware of the incident.

Woodruff said it seems strange that someone would be carrying a gun openly on campus.

