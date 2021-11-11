 Skip to main content
top story

ISU issues crime notice after person with gun seen on campus

Illinois State University police released photos taken Wednesday evening at Dollar Tree on North Main Street in Normal after an armed subject was seen earlier that day within a group of people on bicycles near Stevenson Hall. 

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Police Department is sending out a community alert after an armed person was seen Wednesday near Stevenson Hall.

Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that one person within a group of three people on bicycles was reported to be carrying a firearm outside of the campus building.

The chief added that no one was threatened. He also said the armed suspect was later seen at a Dollar Tree store in Normal.

Illinois State University police released these photos taken Wednesday evening at Dollar Tree on North Main Street in Normal after an armed subject was seen earlier that day within a group of people on bicycles near Stevenson Hall. 

A campus safety notice issued by ISUPD said officers immediately searched the area after the report was taken at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday. It added two of the suspects were seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dollar Tree at 1101 N. Main St.

Illinois State University police released these photos taken Wednesday evening at Dollar Tree on North Main Street in Normal after an armed subject was seen earlier that day within a group of people on bicycles near Stevenson Hall.

The advisory added the weapon was not used, but the witnesses were alarmed by the sighting. Additionally, ISUPD said there is no reason to believe there's a threat to the community, and it's releasing the photos to make the public aware of the incident.

Woodruff said it seems strange that someone would be carrying a gun openly on campus.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

