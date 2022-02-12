Icy roads likely cause of Livingston County crash that killed 1, coroner says

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SAUNEMIN TOWNSHIP — Authorities said a Friday night crash in rural Livingston County has claimed the life of an Aurora woman.

A press release from Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson said the collision was reported to dispatchers at 7:35 p.m. Friday. It happened on Illinois Route 47 just south of 1500 North Road.

Watson said when Deputy Coroner Jay Mitchell arrived, he pronounced 33-year-old Laurette B. Tillman dead at the scene.

The coroner said Tillman was thrown from her vehicle after colliding with a semi-truck. Watson added icy road conditions appeared to have caused the deadly crash.

Fire and medical personnel from Saunemin, Forrest, Collom, and Pontiac responded, in addition to the SELCAS Ambulance Service and OSF Life Flight. Illinois State Police investigators and Livingston County Sheriff's deputies were also dispatched.

The Livingston County Coroner's Office and the ISP Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

