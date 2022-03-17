 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-55 in Bloomington closed after fatal crash

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State Police are responding to a fatal crash Thursday morning on Interstate 55 in Bloomington.

Trooper Josh Robinson told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that crews were called Thursday morning to milepost 156 on southbound I-55. That's about 1 mile south of the interchange with Interstate 74 and South Veterans Parkway, near Fox Creek Road.

A semi-truck was either slowed down or stopped in traffic, Robinson said, when a passenger car failed to decelerate and struck it. 

031822-blm-loc-2i55wreck

Traffic backs up on Interstate 55 after a passenger vehicle slammed into the rear end of a semi-trailer on I-55 about 1.5 miles south of Fox Creek Road on Thursday morning.

One person was fatally injured, he said.

Investigators are still working to learn how the crash happened. No further information was immediately available.

Vehicles heading south on I-55 are being rerouted to eastbound Interstate 74, according to a journalist at the scene.

031822-blm-loc-1i55wreck

Firefighters place a tarp over a passenger vehicle that slammed into the rear end of a semi-trailer on Interstate 55 about 1.5 miles south of Fox Creek Road on Thursday morning. At least one person was killed in the incident.

Bloomington Fire Department and Bloomington Township Fire Protection District crews are assisting the response.

The McLean County Coroner's Office was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

