I-55 in Bloomington closed after fatal crash

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State Police are responding to a fatal crash Thursday morning on Interstate 55 in Bloomington.

Trooper Josh Robinson told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that crews were called Thursday morning to milepost 156 on southbound I-55. That's about 1 mile south of the interchange with Interstate 74 and South Veterans Parkway, near Fox Creek Road.

A semi-truck was either slowed down or stopped in traffic, Robinson said, when a passenger car failed to decelerate and struck it.

One person was fatally injured, he said.

Investigators are still working to learn how the crash happened. No further information was immediately available.

Vehicles heading south on I-55 are being rerouted to eastbound Interstate 74, according to a journalist at the scene.

Bloomington Fire Department and Bloomington Township Fire Protection District crews are assisting the response.

The McLean County Coroner's Office was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

