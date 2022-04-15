I-55 construction starts Monday near Lexington, Chenoa

LEXINGTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced construction on Interstate 55 to begin Monday, April 18.

The construction involves repairs to the bridges over Turkey Creek at Lexington and U.S. 24 at Chenoa. The right lanes in both directions of I-55 will close and a barrier wall will be placed starting Monday.

The closures are necessary for a bridge deck overlay and substructure repairs, with work expected to be completed by Sept. 1. Construction will then shift to the left lanes. The project is expected to be completed in December.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area. Alternate route use is encouraged. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

This project is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Visit GettingAroundIllinois.com for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

