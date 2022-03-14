How's McLean County air quality? $350,000 grant sought to find out

BLOOMINGTON — An environmental nonprofit is seeking a roughly $350,000 grant to monitor McLean County's air quality, citing an increased risk of violating federal standards that have been tightened in recent years.

The Ecology Action Center in Normal said the county's ozone levels are of particular concern. Research shows that ground-level ozone, which forms when industrial pollutants chemically react in the presence of sunlight, can cause respiratory problems, including asthma and chronic bronchitis.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 tightened federal ozone standards from 0.075 ozone parts per million to 0.07 ppm. The EAC says that McLean County's averaged roughly 0.067 ppm from 2018 through 2020, according to the federal EPA records.

Additionally, using the county's pollution rates combined with socioeconomic factors, a state program has deemed a specific region of west Bloomington as an environmental justice area, meaning it has a higher risk of exposure to pollution.

But there is just one air monitor in central Normal to collect data for the entire county.

"It's that one monitor that decisions are made on," said Michael Brown, executive director of the Ecology Action Center. "There is data; we're just looking to get more detailed data on specific areas of the community."

That’s why the organization is applying for a U.S. EPA grant to fund a three-year project that would provide three stationary air quality monitors, 10 small mobile monitors for educational use, and a public website for real-time air quality data sharing. The grant's amount is not yet finalized, but it would be in the range of $350,000, Brown said.

The public health impact is “kind of invisible,” he said. “The things that hit the wallet of consumers and the local community are often most noticeable, but there is respiratory disease in our community that can be correlated to ozone.”

Ozone pollution is formed by a combination of chemical reactions between nitrogen and volatile organic compounds (VOC).

“This nitrogen and the VOCs, these are emitted as pollutants, and it’s their reactions with sunlight and heat that form the ozone that is the pollutant that has the more direct health impacts,” Brown said.

The NAACP Bloomington-Normal branch is a working partner in the grant effort, along with Illinois State University environmental and community health faculty and other community organizations.

Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster said the organization meets regularly with the EAC about the proposed three-year project and other environmental justice issues.

“We know that for many years, Blacks and the vulnerable population have endured poor air qualities in the area in which they live and so right here in Bloomington, we want to make sure that is not happening here,” Foster said.

The portion of west Bloomington designated as an environmental justice area also has the highest racial and ethnic diversity in the city; however, it also has the lowest life expectancy, about 68 years, and the highest COVID exposure risk, according to a city health dashboard.

While the Illinois Power Agency and Elevate Energy, through the Illinois Solar for All program, has designated “kind of a triangle in west Bloomington” as an environmental justice area, residents and groups also have self-designated their areas the same and so “basically, the bulk of the west side of Bloomington now falls into what they’re calling an environmental justice area,” said EAC Assistant Director Larissa Armstrong.

Brown said the project would focus on west Bloomington, but the EAC also would look at monitoring a part of north Normal that is also designated an environmental justice area.

And not only health impacts are at risk if pollution levels rise. Economic development in the city and town could be in jeopardy if the area breaks federal air pollutant standards.

Bloomington-Normal and McLean County would lose out on federal transportation funding opportunities and there could be restrictions on permits for development projects if its air pollution increases.

McLean County’s Community Health Needs Assessment recognized air pollution and ozone as an issue that needs to be addressed, Brown said.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre also wrote a letter in support of the grant funding, which the county board approved at its latest meeting.

“Poor air quality is correlated with a number of serious public health issues, however the lack of good data is a serious barrier to addressing the issue,” McIntyre wrote. “McLean County recognizes the need for increased air quality monitoring in our community and fully supports the EAC’s application to the EPA.”

Applicants will not know who is rewarded the grants until fall, Brown said, but that doesn’t mean the EAC is waiting to strengthen its effort to increase McLean County’s air quality.

The EAC has tied its existing tree planting efforts into its grant proposal and in the meantime, it’s working to create larger-scale tree planting specifically on Bloomington’s west side to help provide more “pollution sinks” that remove pollutants from the air.

“Areas of town that have high pollution sources but not good pollution sinks, there’s going to be disproportionate impacts to residents,” Brown said.

Planting trees helps to mitigate the issue, but more funding to better understand what truly is emitted is needed to fully address it.

Brown said what comes next if the EAC is granted funding and examines the data “is to be determined.”

He said it would at least begin with building relationships, and increasing communication and awareness around the community.

Foster added that obtaining air quality monitors would just be the beginning of a multi-year process to make a quality-of-life difference.

“We believe that with the help of these monitors, they will help determine if, in fact, there is a concern,” Foster said. “We believe that there is. We believe that because of the ongoing air quality issues for citizens on that side of the community (west Bloomington) that we need to find a way in which we can justify and also quantify what’s on over there.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.