Home, vehicle hit after shots fired in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigating after a home was shot at early Friday morning.
A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called out at 12:20 a.m. to the 700 block of North Roosevelt Avenue after gun shots were heard.
Officers collected evidence at the scene, the release said, and learned a home and a vehicle had been hit by the gunfire.
Police said the residence was occupied, but the vehicle was not. No one was hurt.
The statement said no suspect information is available, and no arrests have been made.
Officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Det. Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org.
Photos: Encrypted police radios improve officer safety at cost of transparency
071821-blm-loc-7encryption
071821-blm-loc-1encryption
DOMINANT
SECONDAY
071821-blm-loc-4encryption
071821-blm-loc-4encryption
071821-blm-loc-5encryption
071821-blm-loc-6encryption
071821-blm-loc-8encryption
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!