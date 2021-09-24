Home, vehicle hit after shots fired in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigating after a home was shot at early Friday morning.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called out at 12:20 a.m. to the 700 block of North Roosevelt Avenue after gun shots were heard.

Officers collected evidence at the scene, the release said, and learned a home and a vehicle had been hit by the gunfire.

Police said the residence was occupied, but the vehicle was not. No one was hurt.

The statement said no suspect information is available, and no arrests have been made.

Officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Det. Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

