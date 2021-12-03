Gunfire hit occupied residence Thursday in Bloomington, police say

BLOOMINGTON – Police said gunfire struck an occupied home Thursday night in Bloomington.

Bloomington police officers were called to the 1200 block of West Grove Street about 9:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, but there was physical evidence of a shooting, police said.

Authorities said there is no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bloomington Police Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

Thursday night's shooting was at least the 28th shots fired call for service in Bloomington this year. The most recent shots fired report in Bloomington was Nov. 19 when police said a firearm was discharged that morning on Squall Way.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.