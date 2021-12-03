Gunfire hit occupied Bloomington residence, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Police on Friday said gunfire struck an occupied home Thursday night in Bloomington.

Bloomington police officers were called to the 1200 block of West Grove Street about 9:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, but there was physical evidence of a shooting, police said.

Authorities said there is no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bloomington Police Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

Thursday night's shooting was at least the 28th shots-fired call for service in Bloomington this year. The most recent shots-fired report in Bloomington was Nov. 19 when police said a firearm was discharged that morning on Squall Way.

