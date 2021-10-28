Gibson City approves $250K to repair flood-damaged homes

GIBSON CITY — The City of Gibson is stepping up "big-time" to help people repair damage sustained in August flooding, said the Rev. Ray Lantz with First Presbyterian Church.

The Gibson City Council passed a resolution Monday to spend emergency funds on a $250,000 contract for the Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation.

Lantz, who serves as a board member for GAHRF, said the nonprofit is helping people who couldn't pay for repairs with help from their insurance, a Small Business Administration Loan or private loans.

Lantz said they're still working on "Essential Projects" in Phase 1, which includes replacing water heaters, boilers and forced air furnaces. The city contract funds in Phase 2's "Rehab Projects" will provide repair work on building foundations, drywall and flooring, and mold remediation, according to Lantz.

In an interview with The Pantagraph on Thursday, Mayor Dan Dickey said he consulted mayors from other towns that had experienced flooding, including Watseka and Roanoke. He said they told him they ended up doing a lot of demolitions.

"I would rather spend that money for people to stay and not have them leave," Dickey said. "In Gibson City, we're all family. We may not have the same last names, but we're all family."

The mayor added that the emergency funds have been there for decades, and "this was an emergency."

"It's our neighbors, it's our family members, it's our friends, and we just want to help people," Dickey continued.

"It's an investment in our future," Dickey said.

Lantz said the second project phase could take up to two years. He added they got 80 applications for assistance, out of 800 homes that were damaged in Gibson City and the Village of Elliot.

Dickey said contracted funds will only go toward homes in Gibson City limits.

Lantz said contractors are extremely busy right now, and they may need to bring some help in from outside of Gibson City.

He also said as of Oct. 22, the foundation had received $275,000 in non-governmental donations, of which $180,000 has been allocated for Phase 1 projects.

Lantz also gave credit to the Gibson City Rotary, which he said provided $25,000 to replace a number of washing and drying machines.

"We've got the money to make a lot of people whole," Lantz said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.