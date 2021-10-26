 Skip to main content
Firefighters dispatched to Rivian plant

Rivian Automotive plant

An aerial view of Rivian Automotive on April 22 shows the current layout of the plant in Normal. Normal Fire Department responded to a fire at the plant Tuesday evening. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Normal Fire Department responded to a fire at the Rivian Automotive plant on the west side of town on Tuesday evening. 

Department spokesman Matt Swaney at 5:30 p.m. said the plant had been evacuated.

No additional information was immediately available. 

The Irvine, California-based company spent months expanding the massive former Mitsubishi automobile plant for production of its electric vehicles. The sale of the plant went through in early 2017. Pickup trucks started coming off the line at the plant in September of this year

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

