Firefighters dispatched to Rivian plant

NORMAL — Normal Fire Department responded to a fire at the Rivian Automotive plant on the west side of town on Tuesday evening.

Department spokesman Matt Swaney at 5:30 p.m. said the plant had been evacuated.

No additional information was immediately available.

The Irvine, California-based company spent months expanding the massive former Mitsubishi automobile plant for production of its electric vehicles. The sale of the plant went through in early 2017. Pickup trucks started coming off the line at the plant in September of this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

