FBI offers $10,000 for information in Jelani Day case

A prominent civil rights attorney has joined the mother of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, who disappeared in August and was found dead in a river, to investigate his death.

BLOOMINGTON — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the Jelani Day death investigation.

In a “seeking information” post added to the bureau’s Most Wanted website late Friday, a description and three photos of Day are listed asking for the public’s help in gathering information related to his death.

Day, a 25-year-old Illinois State University grad student and Danville native, was reported missing in Bloomington on Aug. 25. His body was recovered from the Illinois River near Peru, 60 miles north of ISU, on Sept. 4. Authorities later determined he died by drowning.

The FBI’s Chicago field office and the agency’s Behavioral Analysis Unit has been assisting with the case since October, despite Day’s family and supporters urging the bureau to take the lead on the investigation.

Special Agent Sioban Johnson from the Chicago office told The Pantagraph on Monday, the FBI announced the reward for information on Friday “with the intention of calling additional attention to this important subject and the full media campaign this morning.”

According to a statement from the “Jelani Day Joint Task Force,” the FBI push for information and reward are part of the group’s “enhanced measures” to identify new leads related to the case.

In addition to the FBI assistance, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement team involved with this death investigation currently includes: LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington, Peru and LaSalle police departments, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

“To supplement forensic, analytical, and technological investigative techniques already in use in the Day investigation, the JDJTF is engaging in a coordinated, nationwide, multi-platform social media campaign to identify new leads,” according to the statement.

The reward of up to $10,000 is for “substantial information regarding Day’s final hours leading to the identification of new witnesses or evidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (which is 1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

