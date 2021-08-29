 Skip to main content
Drunk driver hits Bloomington pedestrian, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday night after being hit by a pickup truck. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. 

Bloomington police Sgt. Kiel Nowers said officers responded at 9:22 p.m. Saturday to the area of Six Points Road and Juniper Lane.  The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man, was taken to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Nowers said. 

He said the man was listed in serious condition Saturday night. A condition update was not immediately available Sunday morning.

Nowers said a 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash. He added the man was driving a Chevy pick-up and he was still in custody Sunday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

