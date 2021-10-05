Details about Jelani Day memorial at Illinois State University released

NORMAL — Illinois State University has planned a memorial service for Jelani Day for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Hancock Stadium. Redbird Arena will be used for a rain location.

The Multicultural Center at the school is collecting cards and condolences for Day's family until noon on Thursday. The center had cohosted a dedicated space for students to process the news soon after Day's death was announced.

Day's body was found in the Illinois River near Peru-LaSalle on Sept. 4. The identity of the body was released to the public on Sept. 23. He was last seen on Aug. 24.

Day was a 25 year old grad student at ISU, studying in the communications sciences and disorders department.

Alabama A&M, where Day attended undergrad, is holding a memorial service on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 6:11 pm. on the school's quad.

A celebration of life event in Danville is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9. Day was from Danville. The celebration is open to the public and is scheduled for noon at Danville High School. The family has requested no T-shirts be worn, in honor of the pride Day took in his clothing and appearance.

Flowers can be sent to Leek and Sons Funeral Home in Danville.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.